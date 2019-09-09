Earthquake shakes up J&K, Chamba and areas of Pak

Chamba, Sep 09: Earthquake with a magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region on Monday at around 12:10 PM.

Tremors were felt in Islamabad and adjoining areas, as reported by Geo tv.

On Sunday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter Scale, hit Karbi Anglong in Assam.

On the same day, another earthquake was recorded in the Chamba region of Himachal Pradesh. And today also tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh (Chamba) Border Region.

No casualties reported as of now.