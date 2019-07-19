Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolts Assam & parts of North East

  • search
    Itanagar, July 19: A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and other northeastern states on Friday afternoon.

    The epicentre of the earthquake was located in East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh.

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Arunachal Pradesh

    According to primary information, Assam and other north-eastern states have experienced an earthquake with a magnitute of 5.6. The tremour was felt at around 2.51 pm. The tremors were felt in Guwahati and others parts.

    As per reports stated by the Indian Meteorological Department, the first earthquake measuring 3.8 magnitudes occurred on July 19, 2019 at around 3:04 pm. Another earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale rattles entire Northeast at around 2:52 pm.

    So far no casualties were reported from the spot, informed sources, however, the tremors were felt in Guwahati and others parts of Assam and Northeast today afternoon.

    Earlier, a medium-intensity earthquake shooked Arunachal Pradesh there were no reports of any damage to property or casualties in the quake that occurred in April this year.

