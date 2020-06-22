Cracks on roads, houses damaged as earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Mizoram; PM assures help

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Aizawl, June 22: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, rocked Champhai in Mizoram on Monday. The 5.5 magnitude quake hit at around 4:10 am and was tracked at a depth of 20 km from the earth's surface at a place in Champhai.

"Earthquake of magnitude:5.3; Occurred on 22-06-2020, 04:10:52 IST; Lat: 23.22 and Long: 93.24; Depth: 20 Km; Location: 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram, India," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Chief Minister Zoramthanga of all possible support from the Centre.

"Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Shri Zoramthanga Ji, on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre," the prime minister tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation. The home minister also assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government to deal with the situation.

Several houses and buildings in Champhai district have been partly damaged due to the quake, he said. The quake also caused cracks on highways and roads at several places.

Tremors were felt in the north-east for the second consecutive day.

On Sunday, the Earth Science Department of Manipur University said that a 5.1 quake hit Manipur at 4:16 PM with the epicentre 9 km from Ngopa area in Mizoram.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported in Manipur so far, the DGP Control Room told a news agency.