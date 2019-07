Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Arunachal Pradesh

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Itanagar, July 19: An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh. Tremors also felt in Assam.

Earlier, a medium-intensity earthquake shooked Arunachal Pradesh there were no reports of any damage to property or casualties in the quake that occurred in April this year.