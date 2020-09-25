YouTube
    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits Ladakh, tremors felt in Leh

    New Delhi, Sep 25: A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Ladakh on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.The tremors were felt at 4.27 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 km and 129 km northeast of Leh in Ladakh.

    The quake took place at a latitude of 34.96 N and longitude of 78.59 E. There have been no reports yet of any injuries or damages to properties.

    The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes.

    Friday, September 25, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
    X