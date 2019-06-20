  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Maharashtra's Satara

    By
    |

    Satara, June 20: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Maharashtra's Satara on Thursday. The low-intensity quake was felt at around 7.48 am.

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Maharashtras Satara

    According to India Meteorological Department, the quake originated at a 17.3 N Latitude, 73.9 E Longitude and had a depth 10 Km.

    [4.9 magnitude earthquake hits Andaman islands, no casualties reported]

    Earlier on Wednesday, panic gripped the people after a mild earthquake was felt in several parts of western Odisha.

    The mild tremor was felt in Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Jharsuguda districts and a few other places in the western region in the evening about 5.48 pm.

    However, Bhubaneswar met centre director H.R. Biswas said they have not received any information about a tremor hitting western Odisha so far.

    Meanwhile, the toll from a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake in southwest China rose to 13 dead and 134 injured on Tuesday as rescuers pulled bodies and survivors from wrecked buildings.

    More EARTHQUAKE News

    Read more about:

    earthquake maharashtra

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue