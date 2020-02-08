Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Assam's Bongaigaon, tremors felt in other parts of northeast

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Guwahati, Feb 08: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck Assam's Bongaigaon and tremors were felt other parts of Northeast India on Saturday. The earthquake struck 35 km southeast of Bongaigaon Saturday evening.

The tremors were felt in Assam at 6.17 pm, the depth of which was 48 km.

There was no immediate report of any casualty of damage to property.

On February 4, a low intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck Union Territory of Ladakh on, an official of the Meteorological department said.

The tremor was felt at 11.25 am and lasted for a few seconds, the official added. He said, the epicentre of the earthquake was 16 kilometers below the surface of the earth at latitude 32.6 degrees north and longitude 78.9 East.