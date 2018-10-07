Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts parts J&K

Srinagar, Oct 7: An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hits parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning.

The exact location of the epicentre and its depth is not known yet. There are no reports of any injuries of loss of properties so far.

Also Read | Two low-intensity earthquakes hit J&K, Haryana; No causalities reported

On September 12, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on at around 5:15 am. On the same day, another quake of magnitude 3.1 jolted the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

Also Read | Earthquake measuring 5.5 hits parts of Assam, tremors felt across West Bengal, Bihar

On September 7, a low intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt in Jammu and Kashmir.