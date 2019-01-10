Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Jammu and Kashmir

  • search
    Srinagar, Jan 10: A medium intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The magnitude of the earthquake was 4.6 on the Richter Scale and it struck around 8.22 am this morning.

    The epicentre of the earthquake was 64 km from Chemrey area. The tremors were felt in several parts of Northern India and even Tibet. There are no reports of casualties so far.

    Representational Image

    In October last year, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir. There were no casualties or damage to properties. Its coordinates were latitude 36.7 north and longitude 74.5 east. The depth of the earthquake was 206 km.

    Also Read | Flashback 2018: Earthquake, floods and wildfire devastate human lives

    Earthquakes have wreaked havoc in the state in the past.

    Over 80,000 people were killed on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) by an earthquake that occurred on October 8, 2005.

