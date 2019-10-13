4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Bikaner, tremors felt nearby villages

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Oct 13: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale rocked Rajasthan's Bikaner at 10:36 am on Sunday, the meteorological department said.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported because of the quake, with latitude 28.0 degree north and longitude 73.4 degree east.

Earlier on September 25, at least 26 people were killed and more than 300 injured after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan, including capital Islamabad. The tremors were felt in parts of India like Delhi and NCR region, Chandigarh, Dehradun and Kashmir.

While no casualties were reported on this side of the border, people rushed out of their homes and offices in panic in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.