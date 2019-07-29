  • search
    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Himachal's Lahaul-Spiti

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Shimla, July 29: An Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Lahaul-Spiti on Monday.

    Indian Meteorological Department took to Twitter and wrote,''Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on:29-07-2019, 09:03:53 IST, Lat:32.8N & Long: 76.4E, Depth: 20 Km, Region:Distt. Lahaul-Spiti, Himachal Pradesh.''

    However, there is no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

    Earlier in March, 2019, an earthquake of 2.8 magnitude had hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. The low-intensity earthquake with a magnitude of 2.8 shook Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district in the afternoon. The tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.01 pm and the quake's epicentre was at a depth of 10 km northeast in Kinnaur. There was no immediate report of any casualty or damage to property.

    In July this year, another moderate intensity earthquake, with 3.1 magnitude, shook Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 10:51 [IST]
