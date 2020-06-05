  • search
    Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Hampi in Karnataka; another 4.7 hits Jamshedpur at same time

    Bengaluru, June 5: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hampi in Karnataka today at 06:55 am, as confirmed by National Center for Seismology.

    "An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Hampi in Karnataka today at 06:55 am," the National Center for Seismology said.

    Another quake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale hits Jamshedpur in Jharkhand today at 06:55 am The intensity of the damage if any is yet to be ascertained.

    Over the last few months, the Delhi-NCR region has been witnessing earthquakes in the range of two to three magnitude on a usual basis. As per reports, from April 12 to June 3 this year, a total of 11 earthquakes have been recorded in Delhi-NCR by National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The most number of earthquakes this year have been reported in the month of May 2020.

    Story first published: Friday, June 5, 2020, 10:26 [IST]
