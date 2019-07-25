  • search
    Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Maharashtra's Palghar area

    By Simran Kashyap
    Mumbai, July 25: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Palghar of Maharashtra at 1:15 AM today.

    The second quake, with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, came minutes later at 1:15 am. This quake too had a latitude of 20.0°N and longitude of 72.9°E and depth of 10 kilometers.

    On July 20, a quake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale had struck the region.

    Panic gripped as mild tremors were felt in Sambalpur, Deogarh, and Jharsuguda districts and a few other places in the western region of Odisha last week. People rushed out of their homes as soon as they felt the tremors.

    In February 2019, the Palghar district in northern Maharashtra was hit by a series of minor earthquakes.

    The Palghar district in northern Maharastra was in a state of panic in February as it was rocked by a series of minor earthquakes.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 25, 2019, 9:18 [IST]
