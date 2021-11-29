YouTube
    Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hits Tamil Nadu's Vellore

    Chennai/Vellore, Nov 29: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit Tamil Nadu's northern town of Vellore early on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said, while district authorities said a house in a village suffered some damage.

    The earthquake occurred on Monday at '04:17:22 IST' at a depth of 25 kilometres and it was 59 kilometres off Vellore and about 184 km west of Chennai, the NCS under the Ministry of Earth Sciences said.

    According to the Vellore District authorities, the quake that covered Mathura Meenoor Kollaimedu area under Thattapparai village (Gudiyattam taluk) locality suffered damage.

    It was a 'crack' due to 'ground shake' in the house (ground plus one) owned by 58-year old G Selvam. Work was on to ascertain if the quake has caused any further damage in the district, authorities added.

    However, there is no report of any injury or casualty.

    Story first published: Monday, November 29, 2021, 11:40 [IST]
