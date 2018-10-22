  • search

Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh

    Shimla, Oct 22: An earthquake measuring 3.0 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur pn Monday morning. The earthquake jolted the region at 9.11 am today.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    There are no reports of any casualities or damage to property so far. A magnitude 3.0 is usually considered a mild/moderate earthquake and very unlikely to have a major impact or normal life. It is when the magnitude is 5.0 or above, the quake is considered a major one.

    Also Read | 4.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh

    Earthquakes measuring 6-8 are usually devastating if they occur in human habitated regions.

    On October 7, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

    On September 12, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on at around 5:15 am. On the same day, another quake of magnitude 3.1 jolted the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

    Also Read | Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts parts J&K

    On September 7, a low intensity earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale was felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 10:16 [IST]
