    Earthquake of magnitude 2.6 hit Palghar

    Mumbai, May 12: An earthquake measuring 2.6 on the Richter Scale hit Maharashtra's Palghar today. The tremblor jolted areas around Palghar at 2:12 pm this afternoon.

    On May 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district. The tremors were felt at 4.32 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Mandi. No loss of life or property was reported.

    On May 10, a strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit southern Japan. Japan sits at the junction of four tectonic plates and experiences a number of relatively violent earthquakes every year.

    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 21:22 [IST]
