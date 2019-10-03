  • search
    Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Manipur, 2 injured

    By PTI
    |

    Imphal, October 03: At least two persons were injured in Manipur after an earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale hit the state on Thursday morning, police said.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The earthquake that occurred at 11.54 am had its epicentre at a depth of 40 km in Imphal district, said a report of the Meteorological Department.

    Two persons were seriously injured after roof of a building collapsed at Wangkhei Andro bus parking area in Imphal East district due to the earthquake, said an officer of Porompat police station.

    Mild tremor hits Nepal, 2nd earthquake in a week

    The injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he added.

    Earlier, on September 25 a massive 5.8 magnitude earthquake had struck Mirpur in PoK in which 19 people were killed.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
