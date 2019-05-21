Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Nicobar islands

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Port Blair, May 21: An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Nicobar islands region on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

According to a tweet by ANI, the quake struck the region at 2:04 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. No casualties or loss of property has been reported so far.

On May 18, a strong 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Reports inform that the quake was at a depth of 6.2 miles about 68 miles southeast of Misha, Nicobar Islands, in the Indian Ocean, the agency reported.