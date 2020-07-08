  • search
    Earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurs in sea near Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Port Blair, July 08: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurred in the Andaman sea on Wednesday morning, officials said. No loss of life and property has been reported yet, they said.

    The earthquake took place at 5:19 am and the epicentre was 71-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

    The depth of the earthquake was 150-km, it said.

      The area around the Andaman and Nicobar islands and the Indonesian archipelago is known to be a high seismic zone and often records tremors.

