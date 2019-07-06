Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude strikes Uttarkashi

Dehradun, July 06: An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Uttarkashi region in Uttarakhand this evening. The jolt were around 9.00 pm, said reports.

The details about the exact location of the epicentre and the depth are awaited.

On June 20, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Maharashtra's Satara. The low-intensity quake was felt at around 7.48 am on June 20.

On May 26, an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.8 hit Asansol in West Bengal. The tremors were felt in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand as well.