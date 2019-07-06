  • search
    Earthquake of 3.1 magnitude strikes Uttarkashi

    By Vishal S
    |

    Dehradun, July 06: An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter Scale struck Uttarkashi region in Uttarakhand this evening. The jolt were around 9.00 pm, said reports.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The details about the exact location of the epicentre and the depth are awaited.

    On June 20, an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Maharashtra's Satara. The low-intensity quake was felt at around 7.48 am on June 20.

    [7.1 earthquake hits Southern California; second in two days]

    On May 26, an earthquake of a magnitude of 4.8 hit Asansol in West Bengal. The tremors were felt in the neighbouring state of Jharkhand as well.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 6, 2019, 22:20 [IST]
