5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Nepal: Mild tremors felt in Delhi, adjoining areas

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 19: An earthquake of magnitute 5.3 hit Nepal on Tuesday even as strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR including some parts of North India.

According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said,''The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at around 7:30 pm (local time), was located at a shallow depth of 14 kilometres, about 87 kilometres northwest of Dailekh district in Nepal.

Tremors were also felt in Chandigarh, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad and parts of Uttarakhand, reports said.

The tremors triggered panic in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, forcing people to run out of buildings. However, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.