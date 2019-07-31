Earthquake measuring 5.9 hits coast of El Salvador, no damages or injuries

San Salvador, July 31: A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has shaken the coast of El Salvador, drawing terrified residents out of their homes, but there were no reports of damage or injuries on Wednesday.

Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele tweeted that "the government and the civil protection system is activated and ready" across the country.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake was felt Tuesday at 11:54 p.m. local time (0554 GMT Wednesday).

The agency said the quake's epicenter was some 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Puerto La Libertad, at a depth of 45 miles (72.5 kilometers).

Residents in the city of Santa Tecla, 7 miles (12 kilometers) southeast of the capital, briefly went out on the street because of the force of the quake but the situation quickly returned to normal.

