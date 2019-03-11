Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Andaman Islands, no loss of life, property reported

Madhuri Adnal

Port Blair, Mar 11: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Andaman Islands Region on Monday at 6:44 am.

The depth of the earthquake on the Andaman Islands was 95 kilometres.

Last month, mild tremors were felt in Andaman islands in the early hours on February 13 after an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was reported in North West of Bamboo Flat which is a census town in the Andaman district.

