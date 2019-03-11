  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Andaman Islands, no loss of life, property reported

    By
    |

    Port Blair, Mar 11: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale hit Andaman Islands Region on Monday at 6:44 am.

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Andaman Islands

    [Earthquake strikes Maharashtra's Palghar, Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district]

    The depth of the earthquake on the Andaman Islands was 95 kilometres.

    Last month, mild tremors were felt in Andaman islands in the early hours on February 13 after an earthquake of 4.5 magnitude was reported in North West of Bamboo Flat which is a census town in the Andaman district.

    The depth of the earthquake on the Andaman Islands was 95 kilometres.


    More earthquake NewsView All

    Read more about:

    earthquake andaman andaman and nicobar

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 8:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue