Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits in UP's Muzaffarnagar district; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Muzaffarnagar, Feb 20: An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck in southwest of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning. Tremors were felt in several parts of the national capital Delhi region early Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude struck Tajikistan at around 7:05 am, according to United States Geological Survey. Soon after, an earthquake was reported from Kandhla in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, 90 km from Delhi. Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas this morning for a few seconds.

The depth of the earthquake in Kandhla was 10 km.

Several residents in Delhi and adjoining cities took to Twitter after they felt tremors, some saying they woke up to it.

Earlier on February 12, a magnitude of 5.1 earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal, 600 kilometer east of Chennai. The earthquake took place at around 7:02 am and the tremors were also felt in Chennai. The earthquake was considered to be of moderate intensity and no Tsunami warning was issued.