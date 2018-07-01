English
  • Sports

Earthquake hits Sonipat, tremors felt across Delhi-NCR region

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your daily news briefing
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 1: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Haryana's Sonipat on Sunday afternoon. The tremors due to the earthquake were felt across Delhi-NCR and surrounding regions. The quake occurred at 3.37 pm today. There are no reports of any damage due to the quake yet.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    On June 17, an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit parts of Himachal Pradesh. The epicenter of the quake was Shimla region, bordering Kinnaur district, which shares a border with China. Chamba district, adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, was rocked by a low-intensity earthquake on June 14. It measured 4.6 on the Richter scale.

    A few days ago in Uttarakhand, tremors of magnitude 4.0 hit Uttarkashi in the morning.According to the India Meteorological Department, the earthquake originated at a depth of 10 km and had the latitude of 30.8 North and Longitude of 78.2 East.

    Read more about:

    earthquake delhi haryana

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue