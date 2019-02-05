5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 05: An earthquake of magnitute 5.6 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday even as strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR including some parts of North India.

The earthquake struck at 10.17 pm and lasted several seconds as people ran out of their homes, fearing for their safety, officials said.

The epicentre of quake was 118 km northwest of Srinagar, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property. Earlier today, two low-intensity quakes shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba and Mandi districts.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on feeling the tremors. "Srinagar rocks!" he tweeted.

The epicentre of the quake in Chamba district was at a depth of 5 km whereas the epicentre of the quake in Mandi district was at a depth of 15 km, he added. There was no immediate report of any damage.