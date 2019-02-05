5.6 magnitude earthquake hits Kashmir, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 05: An earthquake of magnitute 5.4 hit Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday even as strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR including some parts of North India.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property. Earlier today, two low-intensity quakes shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba and Mandi districts.

Former chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted on feeling the tremors. "Srinagar rocks!" he tweeted.