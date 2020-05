Earthquake of 4.6 magnitude hits Delhi-NCR, epicentre in Haryana

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 29: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit the national capital on Friday evening. The earthquake was felt across Delhi and in the nearby regions of Noida as well. The epicentre was near Rohtak in Haryana.

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale hit 16 km ESE of Rohtak in Haryana at 21:08 hours today," said National Center for Seismology.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, seismicity around Delhi appears to be associated with a major geological structure known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge.

Several low-intensity earthquakes have hit the national capital since April.

There are five seismic zones. Delhi falls in the fourth zone.