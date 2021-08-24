Chennai: Ward at railway hospital in Perambur soon to fight virus-hit children

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal, tremors felt in Chennai

Channai, Aug 24: Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Tamil Nadu's Chennai early on Tuesday morning following an earthquake in the Bay of Bengal. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale, hit Bay of Bengal at 12:35 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS). The impact of the earthquake is considered to be of moderate intensity and no Tsunami warning has been issued.

Chennai Shakes from Bay of Bengal Earthquake which centered 320 km ENE of Chennai. NCS, Govt of India indicates the quake to be 5.1 scale intensity in Bay of Bengal at a shallow depth of 10km.



The list of tremors felt in Chennai from far away epicenter quakes is given below. pic.twitter.com/8Xj5NJBhFy — Pradeep John (Tamil Nadu Weatherman) (@praddy06) August 24, 2021

Many took to social media to share their experience.

Many in Nungambakkam, Poonamallee also felt the tremors a few minutes ago. Stay safe everyone. #chennai #earthquake #tremors https://t.co/JZP31jhJmR — Komal Gautham (@komalgauthamTOI) August 24, 2021

#earthquake in chennai. I thought i was dreaming. Recorded M5.1 pic.twitter.com/mhWoZhTEEh — Dr Priyanka Rajendrakumar (@priyanka_sidd) August 24, 2021

Just felt the earthquake😰😰😰.. Anybody else did or just me.. #Chennai — Sriram krishh (@SRKsriram) August 24, 2021