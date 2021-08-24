YouTube
    5.1 magnitude earthquake hits Bay of Bengal, tremors felt in Chennai

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Channai, Aug 24: Mild tremors were felt in some parts of Tamil Nadu's Chennai early on Tuesday morning following an earthquake in the Bay of Bengal. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter Scale, hit Bay of Bengal at 12:35 pm today: National Center for Seismology (NCS). The impact of the earthquake is considered to be of moderate intensity and no Tsunami warning has been issued.

    Many took to social media to share their experience.

    Read more about:

    earthquake chennai

    X