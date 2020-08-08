YouTube
    Earthquake at Behrampur in Odisha

    Bhubaneswar, Aug 08: An earthquake hit Behrampur in Odisha on Saturday morning. The tremors measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck 73 kilometres West-South West of Behrampur.

    The earthquake hit at 7.10 am on Saturday. An earthquake was reported in Assam as well this morning.

    Tsunami warning issued after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits Off Alaska

    The earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale occurred at Sonitpur. The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake struck at 5.26 am.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 8, 2020, 10:47 [IST]
