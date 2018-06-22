English

Earthquake of 5.0 Magnitude rocks Nicobar islands

    An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter scale on Friday rocked Nicobar Islands of Union territory Andaman and Nicobar, according to the India Meteorological Department. The medium intensity jolt was felt at 1.59 AM.

    However, there was no immediate report of any damage or casualty, officials said here.

    The epicentre of the medium intensity earthquake was located at latitude 7.4 degree north and longitude 94.6 degree east.

    Nicobar Island is a part of union territory Andaman and Nicobar.

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 8:29 [IST]
