Earth Hour 2020: When is it? ‘Does Earth Hour make a difference?’

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 27: Earth Hour Day 2020 will be celebrated on March 28, 2020. The annual Earth Hour event that has become a centrepiece of many corporates' green communications efforts will take place at 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time.

Earth Hour is a global moving started by the World Wide Fund for Nature or the WWF in March 2007. The movement first took place in Sydney, Australia and now, thirteen years down the line has spread to almost 180 countries around the world.

At 8:30 pm local time, it encourages people, businesses as well as communities to turn off the non- essential lights for an hour.

During the Earth Hour, nearly 2.2 million people turn off their lights as a sign of solidarity, globally. This hour showcases the need to take action on the pressing issue of global climate change.

Does Earth Hour make a difference?

Earth Hour promotes awareness about environmental issues on a public platform. When millions of people switch off their non-essential electrical appliances for a time period, it reduces the stress on the demand for the resource, thus lessening the pressure on the planet. Other than which it makes environmentally-aware citizens who understand the need to reduce the carbon footprint and pass on the information to future generations.

Who invented Earth Hour?

The idea was initiated by Earth Hour Co-Found Andy Ridley which eventually led to a partnership between WWF-Australia, Leo Burnett and Fairfax Media to address the issue of climate change.