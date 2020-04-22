Earth day 2020: Google Doodle celebrates the busy bees

New Delhi, Apr 22: The search engine giant Google on Wednesday celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Earth Day with a special interactive doodle dedicated to one of the smallest and most critical organisms on the earth- the bees.

Earth day on April 22, every year celebrated to raise public awareness about the environment and inspire people to save and protect it.

Today's Doodle art engineering by Doodlers Jacob Howcroft & Stephanie Gu, is a fun challenge where users can guide a bee from flower to flower, help in pollination and unlock facts about bees. "The player can keep pollinating forever...Since the game goes on as long as you want it to, you can end seeing thousands of flowers, trees, and bushes," they said.

California-based multinational company Google partnered with The Honeybee Conservancy, a nonprofit organization to create the doodle.

"What we love about today's Google Doodle is how it captures the impact a single bee has on the plants and habitats it visits. Imagine then, the pollinating power that trillions of bees have on ecosystems around the world! Today's Doodle also reminds us all of how small actions performed by individuals everywhere add up to big results," writes Founder and Executive Director of The Honeybee Conservancy, Guillermo Fernandez in the doodle page.

Fernandez lists out five ways to help save bees, even while social distancing in today's world.

Support your local beekeeper

Donate time or funds to local environmental groups

Make safe havens for native bees

Create a bee bath

Plant a pollinator garden