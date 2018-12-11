Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1100
BJP1050
BSP30
OTH00
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG950
BJP810
BSP40
OTH180
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG580
BJP220
BSP+80
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS861
TDP, CONG+200
AIMIM51
OTH60
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF222
IND80
CONG70
OTH10
    Early trends: Congress crosses half-way mark in Madhya Pradesh

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 11: In what can turn out to be a major blow to the BJP, the Congress has crossed the half-way mark of 115 seats in Madhya Pradesh where the saffron party has been in power since 2003.

    Early trends: Congress crosses half-way mark in Madhya Pradesh

    The BJP led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state which was once its stronghold.

    Also Read | Election results 2018 LIVE: Congress surges ahead of BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan

    The Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats and the majority mark needed to form the government is 116.

    As of 10.30 am on Tuesday, the Congress was leading in 116 seats while the BJP was leading in 100 seats.

    In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats, up 22 from the previous poll with a 44.88% vote share. The Congress came a distant second with 58 seats down 13 from 2008 and a vote share of 36.38%.

    Polling was held on November 28. The state registered a record 75 per cent voter turnout.

    Read more about:

    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 madhya pradesh congress bjp

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 10:59 [IST]
