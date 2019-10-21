Early Diwali for BJP as all exit polls suggests clean sweep in Maharashtra, Haryana

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 21: All exit polls have predicted a sweep for the BJP in both the states of Maharashtra and Haryana, where polling concluded a while ago

In Maharashtra the majority mark is 145 and the Times Now exit poll has predicted 230 for the BJP-Shiv Sena. The Congress-NCP would get 48 the exit poll says. For the others, it is 10 seats.

The TV9Marathi exit poll gives the BJP-Sena, 197 and the Congress-NCP, 75. The others would end up with 16, it also says.

The CNN News 18 IPSOS gives the BJP-Shiv Sena, 243 seats and the Congress NCP-41, while the others get 4.

News X-Pollstrat gives the BJP and Shiv Sena, 188-200 seats. The Congress NCP get 74-89 while the others bag 6-10.

The ABP-Majha-CVoter exit poll gives the BJP-Shiv Sena 192-216 while the Congress and NCP would end up with 55-81. The others are expected to get 4-21 seats.

The News 24-Times Now exit poll gives the BJP-Sena, 230, Congress-NCP-48 and others 10.

The ABP News-C Voter exit poll predicts 204 for the BJP-Shiv Sena, 69 for the Congress and 15 for the others.

The NDTV poll of polls for Maharashtra says the BJP-Shiv Sena would win 211 seats while the Congress and NCP would end up with 64. The others are likely to bag 13 seats.

Haryana:

In Haryana, the Times Now exit polls predicts 71 for the BJP, 11 for the Congress and 8 for the others.

The INLD-Akali dont open the account in the 90 member house where the magic number is 46.

The TV 9 exit poll gives the BJP 47, Congress 23 INLD-Akali, 9 and others 11.

The Republic TV-Jan ki Baat poll predicts 52-63 for the BJP, 19-15 for the Congress, 1 for the INLD-Akali and 18-12 for the others.

The NDTV poll of polls says that the BJP would end up with 66 and the Congress 14. The INLD Akali would get 2 and others 8.