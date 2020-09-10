EAM S Jaishankar, his Uzbek counterpart agree to coordinate closely on regional concerns

Moscow, Sep 10: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a cordial meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov during which the two leaders agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns and take forward their growing development partnership.

Jaishankar is here on a four-day visit to Russia to attend a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). "Began the day with a cordial meeting with Uzbek FM @a_h_kamilov," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Agreed to coordinate closely on regional concerns. Will take forward our growing development partnership. Appreciate Uzbekistan's vital role in our Central Asian engagement," he said.

On Wednesday, Jaishankar had separate meetings with his Tajik and Kyrgyz counterparts and agreed to bolster India's strategic ties with the two Central Asian countries. Relations between Uzbekistan and India have their roots deep in history.

There are frequent references to Kamboja in Sanskrit and Pali literature, which is stated to include parts of present-day Uzbekistan, according to the Indian Embassy in Tashkent.

Sakas participated in Mahabharata on the side of Kauravas. Ancient trade route Uttarpath passed through Uzbekistan. India had close interaction with Uzbekistan during the Soviet times.

Indian leaders often visited Tashkent and other places. Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri passed away in Tashkent on January 11, 1966 after signing the Tashkent declaration with Pakistan.