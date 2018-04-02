E-way bill rollout successful; no glitch so far: Government

Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia on Monday said the re-introduction of the e-way bill system for GST has been smooth with no technical glitches.

The GST provision requiring transporters to carry an electronic waybill or e-way bill when moving goods between states was implemented from yesterday to check rampant tax evasion and boost revenues.

Addressing a press conference, the finance secretary said that total GST collections are on an upswing and the February mop up came in at Rs 89,260 crore. A total of 17,616 crore as refund has been given out so far, he added.

The GSTN chairman Ajay Bhushan Pandey said that a total of 2.59 lakh bills were generated on the first day and the figure has gone up to 2.89 lakhs today.

A total of 11 lakh dealers have registered for the e-way bill, he added.

Direct tax collections in 2017-18 at Rs 9.95 lakh crore, exceeded the revised budgetary target of Rs 9.8 lakh crore. Also, 6.84 crore income tax returns filed in the year against 5.43 crore in the previous year signalling a rise of 26 per cent, CBDT Chairman Sushil Chandra told reporters.

A net of 99.5 lakh new assessees were added to the tax net.

CBDT chairman further said that net collection from corporate tax went up 17.1 per cent while that from personal income tax rose 18.9 per cent.

