e-EPIC Digital voter cards: Who are eligible? How to download?

New Delhi, Jan 25: The central government will on Monday formally launch, the e-EPIC, a digital version of the Elector Photo Identity Card, which can be downloaded on mobile phone or personal computer.

Launched on National Voters' Day, the e-elector photo identity card is a non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card and it can be saved in facilities like digi locker and can be printed in the PDF format. This is in addition to physical IDs being issued for fresh registration.

This is also part of digital India initiative, where most of the ID cards like Aadhaar, PAN are moving on the digital platform.

The move comes ahead of the assembly elections in five states - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

e-EPIC can be downloaded through https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/ https://nvsp.in/.

Digital voter cards: Who are eligible?

In the first phase from January 25 to 31, new voters who have applied for the voter-ID card and registered their mobile numbers in Form-6 will be able to download the e-EPIC by simply authenticating their mobile number.

The mobile numbers should be unique and not be previously registered in the ECI's electoral rolls.

The second phase will start from February 1. It will be open for the general voters. All those who have given their mobile numbers (linked one) they can also download their e-EPIC

Digital voter cards: How to download

Register on official EC websites https://voterportal.eci.gov.in/, or https://nvsp.in/Account/Login

Create an account through your mobile number or email ID.

Click on download E-EPIC option

Enter the EPIC number or Form Reference Number

Verify with OTP sent on registered mobile number

Download e-EPIC