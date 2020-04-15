E-commerce website to be back in business from April 20

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 15: Starting April 20, you will be able to purchase from e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

The new guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs say that from April 20, additional activities will be allowed subject to operationalisation by the states and Union Territories.

The new guidelines say that all goods traffic will be allowed to ply across the country. However, this would not be allowed in the demarcated containment zones, hotspots or red zones where the risk of the infection is high.

Vehicle used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions and courier services will also be allowed to operate, the MHA said. Following the latest guidelines, it is expected that e-commerce platforms will be able to deliver orders to customers. Currently, only essentials are available on the e-commerce sites and the deliveries are staggered or delayed as there are very limited slots available.

The lockdown has been extended in India to May 3. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said that some relaxations would be in place where no cases of coronavirus have been reported.