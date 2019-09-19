E-cigarettes: What is vaping? How dangerous it is for you?

What are e-cigarettes?

E-cigarettes are known by many different names. They are often called e-cigs, e-hookahs, vapes, vape pens, tank systems, or mods. They come in many different shapes and sizes-some look like a regular cigarette, some look very different. There is a lot of talk about e-cigarettes. Some of it is true, but some of it is not.

E-cigarettes are battery powered devices that work by heating a liquid into an aerosol that the user inhales and exhales.

Vape once spend a year in jail, vape again and do jail time of 3 years

The e-cigarette liquid typically contains nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerin, flavorings, and other chemicals. Nicotine is the addictive drug found in regular cigarettes and other tobacco products. Research shows that e-cigarette aerosol often contains substances that can be harmful, including flavoring chemicals (like diacetyl, which is linked to lung disease), metals (like lead), and other cancer-causing chemicals.

What is vaping?

The word 'vaping' refers to inhaling the "vapor" of an e-cigarette.

Why did the govt ban them?

The government said the decision to ban e-cigarettes is aimed at protecting the youth, the section that is most vulnerable to the health hazards of e-cigarettes.

"These novel products come with attractive appearances and multiple flavours and their use has increased exponentially and has acquired epidemic proportions in developed countries, especially among youth and children," the government said in a statement.

E-cigarettes banned in India: Will it save tobacco farmers?

It said the ban on e-cigarettes will help "protect population, especially the youth and children, from the risk of addiction through e-cigarettes".

Prior to this announcement, 15 states and one Union territory had already banned e-cigarettes. These include: Punjab, Karnataka, Mizoram, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Meghalaya, Odisha and Nagaland.

How dangerous is vaping?

While the possible long-term health effects of e-cigarettes aren't yet clear, there have been recent reports of serious lung disease in some people using e-cigarettes or other vaping devices. Symptoms have included:

E-cigarettes usually contain nicotin

E-cigarettes are harmful for youth, young adults, and pregnant women

E-cigarettes may contain other harmful substances

Symptoms:

Cough, trouble breathing, or chest pain

Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

Fatigue, fever, or weight loss