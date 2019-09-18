  • search
    E-cigarettes banned in India: Will it save tobacco farmers?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 18: India on Wednesday approved a ban on the manufacturing and sale of e-cigarettes, after vaping gets a bad rap globally following the death of six people in the United States recently.

    Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet gave approval to ban e-cigarettes in India. The production, manufacturing, import/export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertising related to e-cigarettes hereby stands banned.

    Announcing the key decision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was made keeping in mind the impact it is having on the youth today.

    She further said,"In the United States, there are 7 deaths that are directly linked with e-cigarettes."

    Flavored e-cigarettes banned in New York state over vaping concerns

    Sitharaman said data in the US suggests that there is a 78 per cent increase in the use of e-cigarettes by high school students in the US. There has been a 900 per cent increase in the use of e-cigarettes in the US, and 300 million US citizens are using e-cigarettes, she added.

    Will it save tobacco farmers?

    The appeal was made to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

    "If e-cigarettes are allowed in India, it will have a devastating effect on the tobacco farmers in India. The main reason is that the e-cigarette companies who are trying to open shops in India are of foreign origin and do not use Indian tobacco. In fact, the countries that these e-cigarettes belong to, like the US, have also banned them," Jagjit Singh Dallewala of the BKU said in a statement on Tuesday.

