  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dying, about to die or just a cover: Where is Maulana Masood Azhar

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Is Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Maulana Masood Azhar on his death? Several reports have suggested that he is suspected to be suffering from renal failure and is undergoing regular dialysis at an Army hospital in Rawalpindi.

    Maulana Masood Azhar
    Maulana Masood Azhar

    These reports emerge in the wake of Pakistan's foreign minister recently saying that Azhar is very unwell. He is unwell to the extent that he cannot leave his house, because he is really unwell, the minister had also said in an intervention with CNN.

    Indian officials tell OneIndia that they cannot confirm this information. It could well be a ploy as are latest information suggests that he had addressed a rally at Bhawalpur, just days before the Pulwama attack.

    Also Read | Jaish chief Masood Azhar: An overweight blue-eyed boy of ISI

    We are also aware that he was moved out of Bhawalpur immediately after the Pulwama attack and asked to lie low. The ISI had advised both Azhar and Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed to lie low and also not address any public rallies as the heat on them was high.

    Officials also explain that Pakistan cannot let go of Azhar at this crucial juncture. Firstly, he is their proxy in the war against India. Secondly, Pakistan is playing a crucial role in the US-Taliban mediation in Afghanistan. Azhar is close to the Taliban leadership and hence protecting him becomes important as well, officials also explain.

    Read more about:

    maulana masood azhar jaish e mohammad pakistan

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue