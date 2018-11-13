Sadananda Gowda, Narendra Tomar given Ananth Kumar's portfolios

New Delhi, Oct 13: Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and Narendra Singh Tomar were assigned additional portfolios on Tuesday, after the death of Ananth Kumar on Monday.

Gowda was assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers.

Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar was assigned the additional charge of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, in addition to their existing portfolios.

The vacancies were created following death of Ananth Kumar who died on Monday following illeness.

President Ram Nath Kovind has assigned the charge to Mr Tomar.