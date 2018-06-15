English

DUTA to continue evaluation boycott

    The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) will continue with its evaluation boycott, it said, even as the university again appealed to them to return to evaluation work. DUTA has been boycotting the evaluation for a month now to protest the new faculty reservation mechanism in universities and a host of other issues.

    In a General Body Meeting, the DUTA decided to continue its evaluation boycott by adopting a resolution, the teachers' body said. "DUTA has categorically demanded that the UGC's roster notification of March 5 must be put in abeyance to ensure that no working ad-hoc or temporary teacher is displaced in the new academic session," it said.

    On other pending issues regarding counting of past services for promotions and, absorption and regularisation of all ad-hoc and temporary teachers, DUTA has demanded holding meetings with the vice-chancellor, which he has evaded so far, they said.

    Meanwhile, the University again appealed to the teachers to end their evaluation boycott in the larger interest of students. This is the third time in two weeks that the varsity has issued such an appeal to the teachers.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 7:44 [IST]
