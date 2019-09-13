DUSU Election 2019: Can NSUI reclaim DU from ABVP?

New Delhi, Sep 13: Results for Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls will be declared today. 39.90 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Thursday, a considerable decline of 4 percentage points.

The three major students' organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and All India Students' Association (AISA) which is associated with the Left are in fray.

There were total 16 candidates, including 4 women and more than 1.3 lakh students who were eligible to cast their vote.

The low voter turnout was recorded as Thursday was a declared holiday for students across the university as it was polling day.

Many students did not turn up to cast their ballot, which perhaps is the result of thin voter turnout, claimed a few student leaders.

However, full enthusiasm was shown in some of the colleges of North campus-- Law Faculty, Miranda House and Ramjas College, where the scorching heat and humidity did not stop students from casting their vote.

Students also cast their ballots for their individual college unions. Even as the counting of votes was underway, the ABVP claimed that it had bagged at least one post out of 35 posts.

"ABVP has won by a landslide in many college internal polls. These are very encouraging signs, said Sidharth Yadav, State Secretary, ABVP, Delhi.

Claims were also made by NSUI, which said it won in 22 colleges.

"Despite the low turnout, it is a good sign that the outfit has achieved a record mandate in the college student union. We have received a good mandate in girls' colleges, which is a positive sign," said Akshay Laura, Delhi president of NSUI.

Amid voting, NSUI national in-charge alleged that there was an EVM malfunctioned at Aryabhatt college.

When a ballot is pressed for NSUI candidate, EVM does not light up to indicate registration of vote. Our rep is getting more details."

Last year, RSS-backed ABVP had won three posts while the Congress' NSUI won one post.