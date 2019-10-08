  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dussehra 2019: What did Ravana's 10 heads signify?

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 08: Dussehra is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, the demon (Rakshasa) king of Lanka. Ravana is an important character in epic Ramayana, which is considered holy by the Hindus. In Valmiki's Ramayana, Ravana is portrayed as an immensely powerful and tyrannical demon-king.

    A Ravana effigy
    A Ravana effigy

    Ravana abducting Lord Ram's wife Sita is the most important part of the epic Ramayana. Lord Rama travels a long distance, faces hardships and crosses the sea to battle with Ravana and rescue Sita. In the final battle fought in the island of Lanka, Lord Rama kills Ravana.

    Though Ravana is known for his evil deeds, he was very learned and knowledgeable, as per Hindu mythology. He was son of a sage named Vishrava and daitya princess Kaikesi. Ravans was one of the most intelligent scholars of his time. As per the beliefs, Ravan had mastered 64 types of Knowledge, the skills of Kshatriyas and the holy books of Brahmans.

    [Dusshera 2019: Significance, puja timings and more]

    Ravan was a scholar of all four Vedas. According to one opinion he took great interest in astrology and knew quite a lot about it. Ravan also authored Ravan Sanhita, a powerful book on the Hindu astrology. Ravan possessed a thorough knowledge of Ayurveda and political science. Ravana is also described as a follower of Lord Shiva, a great scholar, a capable ruler and a maestro of the Veena. But, he was very egoistic and proud about his power and skills.

    Ravan was born to a great sage Vishrava (son of Pulastya) and daitya princess Kaikesi (daughter of Sumali and Thataka). He was born in the Devagana gotra, as his grandfather, the sage Pulastya, was one of the ten Prajapatis or mind-born sons of Brahma and one of the Saptarishi (Seven Great Sages Rishi)

    Ravana is described as having 10 heads and 20 arms. His ten heads, as per mythology, represent his 10 qualities which are Kama (lust), Krodha (anger), Moha (delusion), Lobha (greed), Mada (pride), Maatsyasya (envy), Manas (mind), Buddhi (intellect), Chitta (will) and Ahamkara ( the ego).

    More DUSSEHRA News

    Read more about:

    dussehra ravana lord ram ramayana

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 1:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue