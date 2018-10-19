Dussehra 2018: Vijayadashami fervour grips nation; wishes, images

Effigies of demon-king Ravana put up for sale

Vijayadashami is observed for different reasons and celebrated differently in various parts of the Indian subcontinent. In the southern, eastern and northeastern states of India, Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, remembering goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to help restore dharma.

Also Read |Dussehra: Ravan effigies in high demand

Effigies of demon-king Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad at Delhi's Ramlila ground

In the northern and western states, the festival is synonymously called Dussehra (also spelled Dasara, Dashahara). In these regions, it marks the end of "Ramlila" and remembers God Rama's victory over the Ravana. This day marks a reverence for one of the aspects of goddess Devi such as Durga or Saraswati.

An aerial view of the Dussehra festival at historical Red Fort ground in New Delhi

While Dussehra is observed on the same day across India, the festivities leading to it vary. In many places, the "Rama Lila", or the brief version of the story of Rama, Sita and Lakshamana, is enacted over the 9 days before it, but in some cities such as Varanasi the entire story is freely acted out by performance-artists before the public every evening for a month.

Also Read |Dussehra 2018: Puja vidhi, Timing, significance and celebration of this festival

Mysuru Dasara

The city of Mysuru has a long tradition of celebrating the Dasara festival with grandeur and pomp to mark the festival. The Mysuru tradition celebrates the warriors and the state fighting for the good during this festival, ritually worshipping and displaying the state sword, weapons, elephants, horses along with Chamundeshwari Devi in her warrior form. The ceremonies and a major procession is traditionally presided by the king of Mysuru. The main attraction of the ten-day Mysore Dasara festival is the Mysore Palace which is illuminated daily with nearly 100,000 light bulbs from 7 pm to 10 pm on all days of the festival. Various cultural and religious programs highlighting the dance, music and culture of the State of Karnataka are performed in front of the illuminated Palace.