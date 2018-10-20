India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Dussehra 2018: This year #MeToo Ravana burned in Delhi


    New Delhi, Oct 20: #Me Too movement has also finally made its way to Dussehra pandals as well.

    The Indraprastha Ramlila Committee in East Delhi has instituted a new tradition over the past several years by burning a fourth effigy on the day of Dussehra, apart from those of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnad, with the new demon representing pressing social issues of the day.

    However, this time, candidates included WhatsApp, balatkari baba (rapist self-styled godmen) and parichit balatkari (familiar rapist).

    A note on the Ravana's forefront reads, "Mahilaayo par attyachaar karne vaale rakshas roopi ravana- MeToo"

    On Dussehra large effigies of Ravana, a character of Hindu epic Ramayana will be burnt to ashes. By doing so, the citizens celebrate the victory of good over evil.

    metoo ravana dussehra new delhi

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 0:33 [IST]
