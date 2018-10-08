Dussehra 2018: Puja vidhi, Timing, significance and celebration of this festival

When is Dussehra 2018?

Dussehra (also know as Vijayadashami, Dasara, or sometimes Dashain) is celebrated on the tenth day of the month of Ashwin according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar which corresponds to September or October of the Gregorian calendar. In eastern and north eastern states of the country, people celebrate the goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon.

Rituals:

Shami Puja, Aparajita Puja (अपराजिता पूजा) and Seema Avalanghan (सीमा अवलंघन or सीमोल्लंघन) are some of the rituals which are followed on the day of Vijayadashami. According to Hindu division of the day, these rituals should be done during Aparahna time.

Vijayadashami Puja Timings:

Vijay Muhurat = 13:58 to 14:43

Duration = 0 Hours 45 Mins

Aparahna Puja Time = 13:13 to 15:28

Duration = 2 Hours 15 Mins

Significance of Dussehra 2018:

The Indian subcontinent celebrates Vijaydashmi with full gaiety and fervour. There are different reasons which justify the grandeur celebration of Dussehra. In different parts of India have different reasons for this auspicious occasion. The eastern and northeastern states of India celebrate VijayDashmi to mark the end of the grand Durga Puja. They cherish the victory of goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura who has a body incarnation of a buffalo. In western, southern and northern parts of our country, it is believed to mark the end of Ramlila and cherish the joyous victory of Rama over the 10 headed demon Ravana.

Happy Dussehra 2018!