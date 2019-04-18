Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Dushyant Chautala to be AAP-JJP candidate from Hisar

Chandigarh, Apr 18: Sitting MP Dushyant Chautala will seek a re-election from the Hisar seat in Haryana as the fledgling Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) Thursday announced four candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

The JJP has forged an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to jointly fight all the 10 Lok Sabha seats from Haryana. As per an arrangement between both the parties, the JJP will field its candidates on seven seats, while the AAP on the remaining three.

Dushyant Chautala has been named as candidate from the Hisar seat, as per the party statement issued here, adding that the core committee of both the parties finalised four names for the general election.

Dushyant Chautala, who was the youngest MP at the age of 26, is the great-grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal. His grandfather Om Prakash Chautala and father Ajay Chautala were convicted in a teachers recruitment scam.

The Congress is yet to name its candidate from Hisar, while the ruling BJP has fielded Brijendra Singh, a Haryana IAS officer and son of prominent Jat leader and union steel minister Birender Singh.

The JJP has fielded Nirmal Singh Malhadi, Pradeep Deswal and Swati Yadav from Sirsa (reserve seat), Rohtak and Bhiwani-Mahendergath seats, respectively.

According to the party release, Malhadi, 37, belongs to a landless family in Malhadi village in Sirsa. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Haryana assembly polls on Haryana Lokhit party ticket from the Kalanwali seat.

Deswal, 32, who has been a student leader, is a post graduate in law and has also been associated with social work, as per the party release.

Swati Yadav, 30, has more than 10 years of experience in the field of medical and telecommunication sectors. She holds an MBA degree from Georgia institute of technology in the US. Her father, Satyavir Yadav, is party's Mahendergarh district chief, it said.

The JJP was formed after a split in the Indian National Lok Dal following a family feud in Chautala clan.

The feud saw Ajay Chautala and his sons -- Dushyant Chautala and Digvijay Chautala -- being expelled from the Haryana-based party by Om Prakash Chautala, who threw his weight behind younger son Abhay Chautala.

With his father serving a sentence, Dushyant Chautala launched the JJP in December last year.

